Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Hits Market Cap of $286,316.07 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $286,316.07 and $12.87 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00066256 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

