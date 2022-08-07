Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$34.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$39.43. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

