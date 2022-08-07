Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93, Briefing.com reports. Delek US had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after acquiring an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,561,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Delek US by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 77,693 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

