Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

DLX stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Deluxe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Deluxe by 52.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

