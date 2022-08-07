Dentgroup LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.