Dentgroup LLC Acquires 3,808 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

