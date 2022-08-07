Dentgroup LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

