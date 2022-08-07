Dentgroup LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

