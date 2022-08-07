Dentgroup LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $44.34 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

