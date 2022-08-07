Dentgroup LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG opened at $57.48 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69.

