Dentgroup LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of LDEM opened at $46.67 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

