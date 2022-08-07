Dentgroup LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USXF. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.