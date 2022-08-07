DerivaDAO Price Tops $0.90 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $23.48 million and approximately $96,317.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003890 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00625694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.