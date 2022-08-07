DerivaDAO Price Tops $0.90 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $23.48 million and approximately $96,317.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003890 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00625694 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015037 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About DerivaDAO
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.
