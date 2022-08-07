Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $64.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Caesars Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $106.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.