DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 16.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in DexCom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,252,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Shares of DXCM opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

