Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $176.74 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $163.90 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

