Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ DHIL opened at $176.74 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $163.90 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.01.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
