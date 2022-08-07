DIGG Market Cap Reaches $6.72 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $11,703.99 or 0.50405063 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $31,462.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00763106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014722 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

