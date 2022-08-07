Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.44 EPS.
Digi International Stock Performance
NASDAQ DGII opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $35.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
Insider Transactions at Digi International
Institutional Trading of Digi International
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
