Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.44 EPS.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGII opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

Institutional Trading of Digi International

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

