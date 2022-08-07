DigitalBits Reaches Market Cap of $17.87 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $17.87 million and $1.57 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00231021 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001557 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00514217 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

