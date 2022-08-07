Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,418 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $377,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,086. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

