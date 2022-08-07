Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stake Boosted by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 211.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 11.3% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 2.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $4,870,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,381,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $642,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFSD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.