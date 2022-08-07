DinoX (DNXC) Price Reaches $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One DinoX coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoX has a market cap of $713,294.36 and approximately $132,744.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DinoX has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00731617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014522 BTC.

About DinoX

DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

