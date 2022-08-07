disBalancer Market Capitalization Reaches $984,957.85 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $984,957.85 and approximately $116,842.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00772554 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014577 BTC.
disBalancer Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,303,917 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.