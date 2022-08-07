disBalancer Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $984,316.31 and approximately $107,877.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,303,917 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

