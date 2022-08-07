disBalancer Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $984,316.31 and approximately $107,877.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00612308 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015060 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About disBalancer
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,303,917 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
