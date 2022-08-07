Dogecoin Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and approximately $224.07 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00262922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 140.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

