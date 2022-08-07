Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 0.9% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,041,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Dollar Tree by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $164.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average of $154.19. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

