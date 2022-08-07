Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $75.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Dollarama Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

