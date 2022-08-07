Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$75.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Stock Down 2.1 %

DOL stock opened at C$76.01 on Friday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$79.60. The company has a market cap of C$22.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.