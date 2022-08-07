Donut Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.00 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Donut has a market capitalization of $160,047.19 and approximately $16.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donut has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00626498 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Donut
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.