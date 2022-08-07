Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $48,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 48.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dover by 39.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average is $142.56. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

