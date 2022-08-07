Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.88 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $28,187.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003928 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132307 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035503 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066924 BTC.
Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
