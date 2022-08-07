Drops Ownership Power (DOP) One Day Volume Hits $120,868.00

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a total market capitalization of $313,424.66 and $120,868.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 131.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00632076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power Coin Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft.

Buying and Selling Drops Ownership Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

