Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $45.41 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.