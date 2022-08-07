Duality Advisers LP Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

JEF stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

