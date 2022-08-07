Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

