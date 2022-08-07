Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.71 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up about 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,991,000 after buying an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 171,387 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

