Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.61 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $97.60 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

