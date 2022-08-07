Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.