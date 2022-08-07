Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %
PCAR stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
