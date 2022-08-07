Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 18,392 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,379,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $218.20 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

