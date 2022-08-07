Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after purchasing an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,488,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,485,000 after purchasing an additional 418,067 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.