Duality Advisers LP Takes $5 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after buying an additional 159,814 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,475,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after buying an additional 131,914 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after buying an additional 92,027 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $255.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.10 and its 200-day moving average is $282.50. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $248.63 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

