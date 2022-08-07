Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $5,224.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00875206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

According to CryptoCompare, "DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. "

