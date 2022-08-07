Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS.
Duke Energy Price Performance
DUK traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,602,000 after purchasing an additional 184,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Read More
