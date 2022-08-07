Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,602,000 after purchasing an additional 184,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.