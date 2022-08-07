Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.225-2.270 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 2.6 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.