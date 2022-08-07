Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Duolingo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.39. Duolingo has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $204.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 136,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $10,312,320.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,361,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,892 in the last 90 days. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.