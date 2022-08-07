DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $72.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DD opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

