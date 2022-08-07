Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.94.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.2 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 297.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

