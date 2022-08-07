Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.94.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.2 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 297.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

