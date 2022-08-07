e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $42.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

ELF stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,868. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 587,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

