e-Money (NGM) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

e-Money (NGM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $253,937.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00633518 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

e-Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

