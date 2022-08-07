EasyFi Price Tops $0.48 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $426,619.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

